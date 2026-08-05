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Fardous Hasan Pranto, Shutterstock
Shutterstock (licensed)
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The latest news on labour rights and our work supporting and advancing the labour rights of workers in global supply chains.
Energy, minerals, land and water sit at the heart of the transition to low-carbon economies, and at the start of every supply chain. However, the use of our planet's resources is all too often entwined with human rights abuse. At the other end of the value chain, renewable energy developers must also ensure they respect human rights to retain public support.
Find out why we must ensure that the transition is both fast and fair.
Technology offers powerful tools for society, but restrictions to digital freedom, and developments in artificial intelligence, automation and robotics, raise serious concerns about the impacts on human rights and the future of work.
Human rights defenders are at the forefront of creating a more equitable, sustainable and abundant world where rights are protected, people and nature thrive, and just economies can flourish. They share important information about human rights risks and impacts related to business operations and supply chains that is essential for company and investor due diligence. Yet, HRDs across the globe face attacks related to their vital human rights work. This hub compiles related key developments, shares guidance for companies and investors, and highlights positive business actions. It also links to our database of attacks and HRD interview series.
Corporate legal accountability (CLA) considers the legal responsibility of companies for human rights abuses, including through legislation and litigation. This hub provides latest news, analysis, resources and cases on CLA to help advocates end corporate impunity for human rights abuses.
Effective regulations are essential to drive corporate accountability for human rights abuses. This section draws together regulatory approaches from around the world, with a focus on UN instruments.