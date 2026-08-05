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We put human rights at the heart of business to deliver a just economy, climate justice, and end abuse.

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Insights on companies

Insights on companies

We track news and allegations relating to the human rights impacts of thousands of companies around the world - the most comprehensive resource of its kind.

Find out more about how we track companies and invite them to respond to allegations of abuse, and how you can use this information.

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Insights on companies

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Search for a specific company Latest news, filtered by company or sector How we invite companies to respond to allegations KnowTheChain: forced labour in supply chains Transition Minerals Tracker 2026 analysis

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Analysis and evidence

Analysis and evidence

Discover daily news reporting on allegations of corporate human rights abuses, in-depth insight and analysis, and industry benchmarks and trackers.

From responsible investors and company executives to journalists and civil society allies worldwide, our research, data and expert analysis is designed for you.

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Analysis and evidence

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Our work from around the world Latest in-depth briefings and reports Opinion and insight from human rights experts Joining our email lists for the latest insights The latest from our global research

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More about BHRC

More about BHRC

We build collective power with partners and allies, influence decision makers in government and business and work to end corporate human rights abuse to build a future of shared prosperity for all.

Find out more about who we are, the essential work we do, and how we do it.

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More about BHRC

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Who we are Media centre for journalists Our strategic priority issues Our latest strategic plan Meet the global team

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Featured news

Fardous Hasan Pranto, Shutterstock

Global fashion brands' purchasing practices shifting financial pressure of decarbonisation onto suppliers

7 Aug 2026

Hennes & Mauritz (H&M)

Clothing & textile, Manufacturing: General

Bangladesh, India, Cambodia

Climate Crisis, Women, Socially-responsible investing & shareholder activism and 14 more

Iván Castaneira

Ecuador: Proposed oil project supported by Chuanqing Drilling Engineering criticised over alleged lack of transparency on water use and environmental risks

6 Aug 2026

While you’re here, could you help to support our work?

Shutterstock (licensed)

Turkiye: H&M & Inditex supplier accused of failing to act on union-busting at garment supplier

Jasmin Malik Chua, Sourcing Journal 5 Aug 2026

From us

Workers paying the price: Hidden costs of the transition mineral boom in Eastern Europe and Central Asia - 2026 analysis

Parilov, Shutterstock

Demand for minerals critical to the just energy transition in Eastern Europe and Central Asia (EECA) has continued to grow over the past year, accompanied by an increasing number of allegations of environmental harm and human rights abuse linked to their development, extraction and processing. Our 2025 data show that the number of allegations increased by 38% compared with 2024, rising from 270 to 373.

Read more


BHR in conflict-affected areas

hosnysalah

Destruction in Palestine

Israel's occupation and genocide in OPT

Russian military aggression in Ukraine

Labour rights

The latest news on labour rights and our work supporting and advancing the labour rights of workers in global supply chains.

Who Pays For The Crisis?

This portal focuses on the key intersection between supply chain resilience, purchasing practices and worker rights.

Migrant workers in global supply chains

Migrants are some of the world’s most vulnerable supply chain workers, at risk of exploitation across migration corridors - from recruitment, to employment and return.

Myanmar garment worker allegations database

Through collaboration with partners and allies inside and outside Myanmar, the Business and Human Rights Centre monitored the significant increase in labour and human rights abuses of garment workers across the country after the military takeover.

Natural resources and just energy transition

Energy, minerals, land and water sit at the heart of the transition to low-carbon economies, and at the start of every supply chain. However, the use of our planet's resources is all too often entwined with human rights abuse. At the other end of the value chain, renewable energy developers must also ensure they respect human rights to retain public support.
Find out why we must ensure that the transition is both fast and fair.

Shared prosperity models and Indigenous Peoples' leadership for a just transition

News and resources from Indigenous Peoples Rights International and the Business and Human Rights Centre exploring the significant opportunity of Indigenous co-ownership of renewable energy projects, for an energy transition that is fast, just and equitable.

Just energy transition principles for human rights in business and investment

A just transition to clean energy must centre on three core principles: shared prosperity, human rights and social protection, and fair negotiations.

Transition minerals and renewable energy in the Andes

Tech accountability

Technology offers powerful tools for society, but restrictions to digital freedom, and developments in artificial intelligence, automation and robotics, raise serious concerns about the impacts on human rights and the future of work.

Digital freedom

Latest news and developments on declining digital freedom and key reports, guidance and tools

Gig economy

Human rights implications and legal and policy rights protection frameworks for gig economy workers

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Accountability

Latest research and perspectives on the implications of AI for human rights

Human rights defenders and civic freedoms

Human rights defenders are at the forefront of creating a more equitable, sustainable and abundant world where rights are protected, people and nature thrive, and just economies can flourish. They share important information about human rights risks and impacts related to business operations and supply chains that is essential for company and investor due diligence. Yet, HRDs across the globe face attacks related to their vital human rights work. This hub compiles related key developments, shares guidance for companies and investors, and highlights positive business actions. It also links to our database of attacks and HRD interview series.

Land and environmental defenders

Labour rights defenders

Company and investor support for HRDs

Corporate legal accountability

Corporate legal accountability (CLA) considers the legal responsibility of companies for human rights abuses, including through legislation and litigation. This hub provides latest news, analysis, resources and cases on CLA to help advocates end corporate impunity for human rights abuses.

Blogs and interviews

About the project

Key tools for legal accountability

A compilation of key resources to provide support for lawyers on corporate legal accountability issues, including the application of the UNGPs.

Governing business and human rights

Effective regulations are essential to drive corporate accountability for human rights abuses. This section draws together regulatory approaches from around the world, with a focus on UN instruments.

UN binding treaty

In June 2014, the UN Human Rights Council took steps to elaborate an international legally binding instrument to regulate the activities of transnational corporations and other business enterprises. Read about the latest developments and subscribe to our newsletter.

UN Guiding Principles

The UN Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights are a set of guidelines for States and companies to prevent, address and remedy human rights abuses committed in business operations.

Mandatory due diligence

The growing worldwide movement to legally require companies to undertake human rights and environmental due diligence.

Find more big issues

Company responses